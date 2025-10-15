Chinese Ship Spotted in Japan's EEZ off Tokunoshima

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese research ship has been spotted in the Japanese exclusive economic zone off an island in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima, the Japan Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The vessel was found extending a wire-like object into the sea in the EEZ about 215 kilometers west of the island of Tokunoshima around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the JCG's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in the city of Kagoshima, the capital of the prefecture.

The JCG demanded that the ship stop its activities. Although the ship is believed to have retracted the wire, it remained in the EEZ as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

