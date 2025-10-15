Bear Attacks Claim Record 7 Lives in Japan So Far in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan has recorded seven bear-related deaths so far in fiscal 2025, which started in April, the highest since records began in fiscal 2006, the Environment Ministry said Wednesday, with most attacks occurring in northeastern regions and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The number of people killed by bears reached seven after police in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate determined that a body found in the city of Kitakami on Oct. 8 had been mauled by a bear. The figure surpassed the previous record of six logged in fiscal 2023.

Two deaths each were reported in Hokkaido and Iwate and one each in the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Akita and the central prefecture of Nagano.

There were 99 bear-related bodily harm incidents that involved 108 people between April and September this year, marking the worst pace on record.

With bears becoming more active in autumn before hibernation, the ministry has urged the public to stay alert, warning that anticipated low yields of beech nuts in northeastern regions could drive more bears into residential areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]