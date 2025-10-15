Japan's National Stadium to Be Renamed MUFG Stadium in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Stadium, which was the main venue for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2021, will be renamed the MUFG Stadium in January 2026, the facility's management company said Wednesday.

Japan National Stadium Entertainment Inc. said it has signed a partnership agreement with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., granting the megabank group the naming rights to the stadium for the five years through the end of December 2030. The deal is believed to be worth around 10 billion yen.

Starting in April this year, the stadium is managed by the company, established in partnership with major mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc., the Japan Professional Football League and others.

The company aims to generate profits, including by expanding the stadium's hospitality area.

"We will continue to take on challenges for the future while preserving the tradition and legacy that have been nurtured at the National Stadium," said the company's president and CEO, Koji Takeuchi. "We hope to build a solid earnings foundation," Takeuchi noted.

