Unicharm to Test Sanitary Pad Dispensers in Tokyo's Shibuya

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Unicharm Corp. said Wednesday that it will install sanitary pad dispensers at public facilities in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on a trial basis.

The Japanese hygiene product maker aims to support people who cannot afford menstrual products, in collaboration with the Shibuya ward government. The initiative runs until Dec. 26.

Unicharm will install sanitary pad dispensers in toilets at 22 locations for free, while Shibuya Ward will purchase napkins for replenishment.

The company has already started offering such dispensers to schools and businesses.

"We hope to expand this initiative to include public facilities through cooperation with local governments," a Unicharm official said.

