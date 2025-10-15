LDP, Nippon Ishin to Hold Policy Talks for Possible Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) chief Hirofumi Yoshimura met in Tokyo on Wednesday and agreed to hold policy talks between the two parties, with a view to forming a coalition.

The LDP and Nippon Ishin will hold the first such talks on Thursday. This comes after the LDP's longtime coalition partner, Komeito, announced its decision to dissolve their 26-year partnership.

At Wednesday's meeting, Takaichi called for Nippon Ishin's cooperation in a parliamentary vote to pick the next prime minister at the upcoming extraordinary Diet session.

Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka Prefecture, pushed for realizing his party's "second capital" vision and social security reform.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Takaichi stressed that the basic policies of her party and Nippon Ishin are "almost the same."

