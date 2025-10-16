Tokyo to Extend Oedo Subway Line, Add 3 New Stations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government has unveiled plans to extend its Oedo subway line and add three new stations in the expanded section in the capital’s Nerima Ward.

According to the plans released Wednesday, the Oedo Line will be extended by about 4 kilometers northwest from Hikarigaoka Station, the line’s current last stop, in a bid to improve rail access to central Tokyo.

The total project cost is estimated at some 160 billion yen. The details of the expansion plan will be formulated going forward.

The three planned new stations are tentatively called Doshida, Oizumimachi and Oizumigakuencho.

In the metropolitan government’s assessment, the new stations are projected to increase the number of passengers by about 60,000 per day, with the subway service in the extended section expected to become profitable in 40 years after its opening, assuming passenger demand is generated through the development of surrounding areas.

