Digitized Sounds of A-Bomb-Surviving Piano Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The sounds of a piano that survived the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima 80 years ago have been digitized.

On Wednesday, a concert was held in Hiroshima to unveil the digitized sounds for the first time. The event was joined by Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino and Argentine pianist Martha Argerich.

The Baldwin piano has scratch marks from glass shards. It belonged to Akiko Kawamoto, who died at the age of 19 after being exposed to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.

The piano was repaired after being gifted to Tomie Futakuchi, 76, a friend of Kawamoto's parents.

Known as "Akiko's piano," the instrument has been featured in activities to promote the importance of peace at concerts and educational settings since 2005.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]