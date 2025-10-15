Japan Protests Chinese Maritime Survey in EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan has lodged a protest through diplomatic channels over an apparent Chinese maritime survey in Japan's exclusive economic zone off an island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

The protest came after a Chinese ship had been spotted lowering what looked like a cable into the sea off the island of Tokunoshima since Sept. 28.

At a press conference, Hayashi declined to reveal how the government is analyzing China's intentions behind the activity. "We will continue to respond firmly and calmly," he said.

