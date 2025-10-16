Japan City of Sendai Shoots Bear under Revised Law

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The northeastern Japanese city of Sendai has shot dead a bear under a revised law that allows municipal governments to decide whether to shoot the animals in urban areas.

The bear appeared near a residential area in Kagitori, Taihaku Ward, in the capital city of Miyagi Prefecture, the Sendai city government said Wednesday.

According to Japan's Environment Ministry, this is the first time that a bear has been killed under the revised wildlife protection and management law, which took effect in September.

According to the municipal government of Sendai, a resident informed the Miyagi prefectural police at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday that there was a bear in a forest near the residential area.

The prefectural police and the municipal government had warned nearby residents of the bear's presence.

