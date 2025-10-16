TEPCO to Mull Scrapping 2 Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. President Tomoaki Kobayakawa said Thursday that the company will consider decommissioning the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata as the firm aims to restart the plant's No. 6 reactor.

"From the perspective of ensuring the plant's safe operations, we will specifically consider decommissioning the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors," Kobayakawa told a committee meeting of the Niigata prefectural assembly.

The president also showed a plan to contribute about 100 billion yen to support the creation of new businesses and jobs in the prefecture.

The No. 1 and No. 2 reactors started operations 40 and 35 years ago, respectively. A final decision on whether to decommission them will be made about 18 months after the planned restart of the No. 6 reactor, Kobayakawa said, noting that time is needed to confirm the effects of the resumption. Decommissioning costs are estimated at 82.3 billion yen for the No. 1 reactor and 73.5 billion yen for the No. 2 reactor.

Kobayakawa sought understanding for bringing the No. 6 reactor back online, underscoring its safety and the company's resolve to make contributions to local communities. The restart of the reactor requires consent from Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi, which has yet to be given.

