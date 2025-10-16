LDP, Nippon Ishin Leaders to Hold Policy Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The heads of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) are set to begin policy discussions Thursday afternoon, with in mind the possibility of forming a new governing coalition.

The meeting between LDP President Sanae Takaichi, who was elected to the post earlier this month, and Nippon Ishin co-leader Fumitake Fujita will also be joined by the two parties' policy chiefs.

The opposition party is expected to push for the establishment of the nation's secondary capital and social security reform. Its call for a total ban on political donations by corporations and other organizations will also likely be a focus.

Earlier in the day, Nippon Ishin held a general meeting of its lawmakers from both chambers of parliament. The lawmakers decided to entrust the party leadership with the negotiations with the LDP.

Fujita told reporters that some participants in the meeting urged him not to make concessions to the LDP on the issue of political donations. The co-leader said he will face Takaichi based on the approach, adding that he plans to present a comprehensive set of policy demands to the LDP, including on the philosophy for the state.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]