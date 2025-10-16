Trump to Visit Japan in Late Oct.: Treasury Sec. Bessent

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on a television program Wednesday that President Donald Trump plans to visit Japan later this month.

Bessent told CNBC that Trump will then travel to South Korea, where a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is being arranged on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Referring to the meeting with Xi, the treasury secretary said that he believes Trump "is a go on that."

It will be Trump's first visit to Japan in his second term. According to Bessent, the president will visit Japan after attending a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia later this month. The treasury secretary added Trump expects a face-to-face meeting with Xi in South Korea.

