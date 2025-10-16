Man Held in Japan over Female Celeb Deepfakes Made with AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly creating fake sexual images of female celebrities with generative artificial intelligence technology and displaying them online, it was learned Thursday.

It is the first time that police in Japan have cracked down on sexual deepfake images of celebrities created with generative AI.

The suspect, Hiroya Yokoi of the northeastern city of Akita, has admitted that he began making deepfakes to earn a small amount of money, which he used to cover living expenses and repay a student loan.

Authorities believe that Yokoi made a total of about 20,000 sexually explicit images of 262 women, such as actors, television personalities and idols, and amassed sales of 1.2 million yen between October last year and September this year.

He was arrested on suspicion of displaying fake sexual images of three actors online over three instances from around Jan. 7 to June 2.

