Chiba Gov. Demands Approval for Quoting His Social Media Posts

Chiba, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai said Thursday that media reporters should obtain his permission before publishing stories that quote his social media posts.

"If you are going to summarize (my posts), please get my approval in advance," Kumagai said at a press conference.

Speaking to reporters later, however, he withdrew the remark, admitting that it was inappropriate. "I'm sorry that people thought it would be censorship," he said.

Kumagai has written on X and Facebook that he would not allow people to quote part of his social media posts in articles.

In a follow-up interview after Thursday's press conference, he said: "I understand the freedom of the press. I wanted (reporters) to refrain from writing articles in a way that differs from the overall purpose (of my posts)." He indicated that he will revise the statement on X and Facebook.

