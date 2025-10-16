7 Key Members of Major Bank Account Brokerage Ring Arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Aichi prefectural police department on Thursday arrested seven key figures of an organization that allegedly took over bank accounts to sell them to criminal groups.

The organization, led by Yusuke Nishikawa, 32, who is among the seven individuals, is believed to be one of the biggest of its kind in Japan, handling over 1,000 accounts annually for the purpose of money laundering.

The seven are accused of fraud and violation of the law for the prevention of transfer of criminal proceeds. They allegedly sold stolen accounts not only in Japan but also to a Chinese fraud group based overseas.

They include Kanami Takada, 32, Ryoma Hirayama, 27, Masaya Shintani, 36, and Emiko Matsumoto, 35. Matsumoto was also arrested in September for her alleged involvement in recruiting members of a fraud group based in Myanmar.

In April-May, the seven are suspected of illegally obtaining strangers' smartphones, as well as a smartphone linked to a bank account through an internet banking app.

