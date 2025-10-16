43.8 Pct Poised to Back Possible Takaichi Cabinet: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion poll for October showed Thursday that 43.8 pct of respondents will support Japan's new cabinet that would be formed by Sanae Takaichi, the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, if she becomes prime minister.

The figure far outnumbered the 23.0 pct who said they will not support the possible Takaichi cabinet. Meanwhile, 33.3 pct said they do not know.

Support for the possible Takaichi cabinet, the first to be led by a female prime minister in Japan, is considerably higher than the 28.0 pct approval rate marked by the current cabinet of outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the first Jiji Press poll since its October 2024 launch and also better than the initial support of 40.3 pct recorded by the cabinet of Ishiba's predecessor, former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which was formed in October 2021.

Takaichi, who was elected LDP president early this month, is especially popular among young people, with 58.0 pct of respondents aged 18 to 29 and 51.5 pct of those in their 30s voicing support for her possible cabinet.

She has the strong backing of conservative-leaning respondents, with 66.4 pct of LDP supporters, 71.4 pct of Sanseito supporters and 72.7 pct of Conservative Party of Japan supporters saying that they favor a Takaichi cabinet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]