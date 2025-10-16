Nippon Ishin Urges LDP to Ban Corporate Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) urged the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday to accept a ban on political donations by companies and organizations.

Nippon Ishin also called for the realization of its "second capital" vision and social security reform.

The requests were made at a meeting between new LDP President Sanae Takaichi and Nippon Ishin co-leader Fumitake Fujita, one day after the two parties agreed to hold policy talks with a view to forming a coalition.

The meeting was also attended by the two parties' secretaries-general and policy chiefs.

"We confirmed that we share the basic points of key policies for managing the government, such as diplomacy, national security and energy," LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi told reporters after the meeting.

