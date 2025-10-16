BOJ May Hit Price Target in 2nd Half of FY 2025: Policymaker

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymaker Naoki Tamura on Thursday expressed the view that the central bank's 2 pct price stability target may be achieved in the second half of the current fiscal year through next March.

"The possibility of the BOJ hitting the target during the second half of fiscal 2025 cannot be ruled out," he said at a press conference in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

He thus suggested that the goal may be achieved earlier than in the currently estimated second half of the bank's ongoing economic outlook period running through fiscal 2027, due to the impact of the Japan-U.S. tariff accord and rising food prices.

At the BOJ's Sept. 18-19 policymaking meeting, Tamura, a member of its Policy Board, proposed a hike in the central bank's policy rate to around 0.75 pct from around 0.5 pct. But the proposal was turned down.

Asked if he would propose a rate increase again at the next policy meeting set for Oct. 29-30, Tamura said, "I can't say anything definite at this point."

