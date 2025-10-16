Onsen Worker Missing in Possible Bear Attack in Iwate Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--An onsen hot spring facility worker went missing on Thursday in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Iwate in a possible bear attack.

At around 11:15 a.m., the Iwate prefectural police were alerted by the facility, located in the Waga district in the city of Kitakami, that the 60-year-old male employee had gone missing.

Upon arriving at the facility, police officers found blood on a rock near the entrance of an outdoor onsen area and under nearby fences.

The police also discovered a pair of glasses belonging to the missing employee, who was on cleaning duty at the time, a single sandal and cleaning tools scattered near the fences, as well as strands of hair believed to be from an animal.

The police believe that the man was attacked and dragged away by a bear.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]