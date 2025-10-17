Man Evaded Detection via Teacher Offense Database by Changing Name

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man arrested for using a forged teaching license changed his surname repeatedly through adoption, apparently to avoid being identified on a national register for teachers punished for child sex or other offenses, sources said Friday.

The man, Masahito Kondo, 66, allegedly submitted a copy of the fake license to a board of education in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka to work as an assistant teacher at a junior high school, although he had been arrested for his involvement in a child prostitution case.

According to police sources, the suspect’s last name was Kobata in 1985, when he first obtained a teaching license.

In 2014, his last name was Kondo when he was arrested on suspicion of attending a teaching job interview using a fake license. He called himself Hashimoto in 2017, when he was held for allegedly presenting a fake teaching license for renewal.

At least in the past four years, he has been using the name Kondo.

