LDP's Takaichi Makes Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made a "tamagushi " ritual offering to war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Friday, the first day of its autumn festival.

She is expected to refrain from visiting the shrine during the festival, which runs through Sunday, due to concerns about possible diplomatic repercussions, as she anticipates being nominated as prime minister during an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened on Tuesday.

The Shinto shrine is regarded by neighboring countries as a symbol of Japan's past militarism as it honors Class-A war criminals along with the nation's war dead.

According to Takaichi's office, the tamagushi offering fee was paid out of her own pocket, with the label reading LDP President. The offering was made through Haruko Arimura, head of the LDP's General Council.

"I visited the shrine on behalf of LDP President Takaichi," Arimura told reporters.

