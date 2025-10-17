Nippon Ishin Says Cutting Diet Seats Must for Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), Hirofumi Yoshimura, said Friday that cutting the number of lawmakers is a nonnegotiable condition for a possible coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Yoshimura, also Osaka governor, called the reduction in the seats of the Diet, the country's parliament, an "absolute condition" in a remark made on a television program in the morning.

On the size of the reduction, Yoshimura stated that "10 pct is necessary, which means 50 lawmakers in the House of Representatives."

Nippon Ishin will refuse to form a coalition with the LDP if the two parties cannot conclude a written agreement stipulating that the reduction be realized within the year, he also said.

The two parties are set to hold the second round of policy talks Friday afternoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]