U.S. Tariffs Remain Downside Risk: BOJ Ueda

Washington, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Thursday that the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariffs remains a downside risk.

"The emergence of the tariff impact seems to have been delayed, so the global and U.S. economies are performing fairly well," Ueda said.

There may be an impact in the future, he said at a press conference after attending a meeting of top finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies that ended in Washington the same day.

"That still needs to be factored in as a downside risk," he added, suggesting that uncertainty will persist.

As for monetary policy management, Ueda said the BOJ will continue to raise its policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation if the economy and prices in Japan develop in line with its outlook.

