Japan to Elect New Prime Minister on Tues.

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties on Friday basically agreed to hold a parliamentary vote to appoint a new prime minister on Tuesday, the first day of a planned extraordinary session.

Executives of the steering committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, also agreed that the session will run for 58 days through Dec. 17.

Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to instruct officials to craft economic measures if she is appointed prime minister.

A supplementary budget plan, aimed at financing such measures, will likely be high on the agenda at the parliamentary session. The LDP aims to submit the plan to parliament in early December.

