Japan's Princess Aiko to Visit Laos from Nov. 17
Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko is scheduled to make an official six-day visit to Laos starting on Nov. 17, according to a plan approved by the Japanese government at a cabinet meeting on Friday.
Marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos this year, Princess Aiko will attend a banquet hosted by the Laotian government.
This will be Princess Aiko's first official visit to a foreign country. She is the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, the princess will depart Japan on a commercial flight on Nov. 17 and arrive in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, later that day.
On Nov. 18, she will pay a courtesy call on Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, followed by a banquet hosted by Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]