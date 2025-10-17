Body Found after Possible Bear Attack at Onsen Facility in Iwate

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A male body was found near where a bear was hunted in a wooded area in the northeastern Japan city of Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, at around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Iwate prefectural police believe that the body is that of a 60-year-old employee of an “onsen” hot spring facility located about 50 meters away.

The police have been searching for the employee, believing that he was attacked and carried off by a bear the previous day.

The bear hunted on Friday was a 1.5-meter male, according to the police.

On Thursday, the onsen facility reported to police at around 11:15 a.m. that the employee had gone missing. He had been cleaning an open-air bath, and items such as a pair of glasses and cleaning tools were found nearby.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]