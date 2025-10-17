Ex-Japanese PM Murayama, Known for War Remorse Statement, Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, one of the few Socialists ever to lead Japan and renowned for a landmark 1995 statement expressing remorse and apology for the nation's wartime actions, died on Friday. He was 101.

He passed away from natural causes at a hospital in the southwestern city of Oita.

Born in Oita in 1924, Murayama served in the Oita city and prefectural assemblies before winning a seat in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, in 1972. He served eight terms until he retired from politics in 2000.

In September 1993, Murayama was elected chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Japan, after the party joined an eight-party ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa, which ended the Liberal Democratic Party's nearly four-decade grip on power following the July Lower House election.

Protesting what was viewed as the overbearing political style of Ichiro Ozawa, leader of the coalition partner Japan Renewal Party, the Murayama-led SDPJ left the non-LDP, noncommunist alliance after Hosokawa resigned as prime minister in April 1994. The subsequent minority government of Prime Minister Tsutomu Hata collapsed within about two months.

