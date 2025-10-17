Japan Gives Water Level Buoy to Flood-Hit Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government donated a water level observation buoy to Taiwan on Friday as part of disaster relief aid.

The buoy, which was owned by the land ministry, will constantly monitor the water level of a barrier lake in the eastern Taiwan county of Hualien that overflowed due to super typhoon-induced heavy rain on Sept. 23. The flood hit downstream communities, killing 19 people and leaving five others missing.

Responding to the Taiwanese authorities' request for relief assistance, the Japanese ministry decided to provide the domestically made water observation instrument, which can be dropped from a helicopter.

A handover ceremony in Taipei was attended by Kazuyuki Katayama, head of the Taipei office of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy in Taiwan, and Su Jia-chyuan, chairman of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association.

