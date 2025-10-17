Nippon Ishin Sees Major Progress in Coalition Talks with LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) held their second round of policy talks on Friday and agreed to accelerate arrangements to form a new coalition government.

"We made great progress," Nippon Ishin co-leader Fumitake Fujita told reporters after the meeting with LDP President Sanae Takaichi.

"We're making final arrangements over wording and interpretations" on a set of policy proposals from Nippon Ishin to the LDP, Fujita said, indicating that the two parties are getting closer to striking a deal. LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi, who attended Friday's talks, expressed a similar view.

Takaichi has proposed giving Nippon Ishin a cabinet position if she becomes Japan's new prime minister.

The focal point is whether the LDP will accept Nippon Ishin's demands to tighten restrictions on political donations by companies and organizations, lower the consumption tax rate to zero for food and reduce the number of lawmakers.

