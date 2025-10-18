AZEC Ministers Affirm Importance of Financing for Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The 11-country Asia Zero Emission Community held a ministerial meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, affirming the importance of financing for decarbonization projects, such as the procurement of liquefied natural gas, which emits relatively low carbon dioxide when burned.

This was the third AZEC ministerial meeting, following the previous meeting in Indonesia in August 2024.

At a press conference following Friday's meeting, Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto said that many participants expressed hope that Japan will deploy decarbonization and energy-saving technologies and expand financing. "We'd like to meet these expectations," Muto said.

He also said that the number of cooperation projects between Japan and other AZEC members had reached about 540.

The AZEC framework was proposed by former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in 2022. It includes Japan, Australia and nine members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, excluding Myanmar.

