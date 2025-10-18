Suntory, Sapporo to Halt Gift Beer Sales after Hack on Asahi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese brewers Suntory Holdings Ltd. and Sapporo Breweries Ltd. have announced a partial halt to sales of their beer sets for end-of-year gifts, as they are receiving a flood of orders amid delays in product shipments from cyberattack-hit rival brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Suntory and Sapporo will prioritize the supply of regular products over seasonal items, according to their announcements on Friday.

Suntory will gradually suspend the sale of 13 beer sets for winter gifts, including a set of Chinese zodiac-themed cans of The Premium Malt's, its flagship beer. It will continue to sell five standard-design gift beer sets.

Starting early next week, Sapporo will stop deliverling to wholesalers 10 end-of-year gift sets of its signature Yebisu Beer and other products.

Another Japanese brewer Kirin Brewery Co. is yet to decide its response.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]