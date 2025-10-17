78 Pct of Japan's Farmers to Keep or Raise Rice Output in 5 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A total of 78 pct of Japan's rice farmers said they plan to maintain or increase production of staple rice in five years, a Japanese agriculture ministry survey showed Friday.

Those who want to maintain the current level totaled 46 pct, while 32 pct said they want to increase production.

Only 60 pct of respondents said they will maintain or increase production in 10 years' time, according to the survey. Respondents who want to maintain the same rice production level in 10 years accounted for 36 pct, while those who plan to increase production stood at 24 pct.

The ministry conducted the survey online from June to August in order to understand the medium- and long-term outlook for rice growing in Japan.

Some 8,095 farmers, from teenagers to people in their 80s, responded to the survey.

