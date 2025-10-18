Japan's 3 Megabanks to Jointly Issue Stablecoins

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three megabanks are planning to jointly issue corporate-use stablecoins pegged to legal tender like the yen and the dollar, aiming to promote their use in the country.

MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank intend to issue the stablecoins under a unified standard for use in corporate fund settlements, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The three megabanks, which have broad client bases, aim to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins in Japan by coordinating their efforts.

They will begin demonstration tests of their stablecoins using a system developed by Tokyo-based fintech firm Progmat Inc.

Major general trading house Mitsubishi Corp. is being considered as the first user of the planned stablecoins for its settlements.

