Japan to Conduct Survey on Online Hate Speech

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Justice Ministry is considering conducting the first nationwide survey on online hate speech against foreign visitors and residents in fiscal 2026.

As discriminatory posts against specific ethnic groups and nationalities have spread on social media and become a social issue, the ministry aims to strengthen countermeasures by grasping the extent of damage caused by such posts.

The ministry will analyze discriminatory expressions posted on X and other major social media platforms and collect consultation content submitted to local governments. It has included 70 million yen in related expenses in its budget request for fiscal 2026, which starts next April.

The ministry defines hate speech as "statements or behaviors that incite blanket exclusion of specific groups of people without reasonable justification. Exclusionism demonstrations on the streets have been on the decline since the hate speech elimination law took effect in 2016.

Meanwhile, in recent years, the spread of discriminatory expressions through social media has emerged as a new concern. According to the ministry, related consultations from Chinese, Kurdish and Southeast Asian individuals have increased at local government offices across Japan. The reality of the abuse has become unclear due to the anonymity involved.

