EV Battery Race Heats Up among Japanese Automakers

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Batteries are taking center stage behind the scenes in Japan's electric vehicle market, with domestic automakers striving to improve performance of their latest models by adopting lighter and more efficient packs as well as technologies popular among Chinese manufacturers.

Batteries account for about one-third of the price of an EV and largely determine its driving range and durability, fueling fierce competition for innovation.

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp. drew attention by choosing a lithium iron phosphate, LFP, battery for its e Vitara small electric SUV, set for launch in January.

This type of battery, widely used by Chinese EV makers, such as BYD Co., is known for its safety, long life and low cost. It is, however, considered not good at extending driving range because its internal density related to energy storage is relatively low, leading to poor efficiency.

"At Suzuki, safety and reliability come first," Sumio Ono, chief engineer of the e Vitara, said during a press event in mid-September. The LFP battery is "highly durable and less prone to catching fire," he said.

