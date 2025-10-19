Takaichi Skips Yasukuni Visit during Autumn Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, did not visit war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during its three-day autumn festival through Sunday.

As Takaichi is expected to be nominated as the country's new prime minister at an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened on Tuesday, she apparently took into account the possibility of her visit to the Shinto shrine affecting foreign affairs.

Yasukuni Shrine is regarded by neighboring countries as a symbol of Japan's past militarism as it honors Class-A war criminals along with the nation's war dead.

On Friday, the first day of the autumn festival, Takaichi made a "tamagushi" ritual offering to the shrine. The offering fee was paid out of her own pocket, with the label reading LDP President.

Takaichi had visited the shrine during its spring and autumn festivals and on the Aug. 15 anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, including when she was in ministerial posts.

