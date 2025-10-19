JAXA Postpones H3 Rocket Launch Due to Bad Weather

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Sunday it has postponed the launch of the seventh unit of its H3 liquid fuel rocket, which was scheduled for Tuesday, due to a bad weather forecast.

The new launch date and time are yet to be decided.

The rocket is to be launched from JAXA's Tanegashima Space Center on the island of Tanegashima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

According to JAXA, strong winds and heavy rain are expected to continue around Tanegashima, with weather conditions unlikely to improve until at least Thursday.

The No. 7 H3 rocket is carrying the first unit of the new HTV-X space station resupply vehicle, which will deliver supplies and other cargo to the International Space Station.

