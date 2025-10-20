LDP-Nippon Ishin Coalition Talks Expected to Reach Agreement Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), which are aiming to form a coalition government, are expected to exchange policy agreement documents at a leaders' meeting on Monday, informed sources said Sunday.

This would pave the way for LDP President Sanae Takaichi to be elected as the new prime minister on the following day.

Nippon Ishin is considering the option of not sending ministers to the new cabinet, according to the sources. Instead, the party is mulling supporting the LDP from outside the cabinet in the running of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and other areas.

On Sunday, Nippon Ishin held an executive meeting at the party's headquarters in the western Japan city of Osaka to discuss the proposed establishment of a coalition government with the LDP. At the meeting, no objections were raised, and the handling of the matter was entrusted to party chief Hirofumi Yoshimura and other top executives.

After the meeting, Nippon Ishin co-leader Fumitake Fujita said, "There was not a single cautious, opposing or critical opinion." He emphasized that the relationship of trust between his party and the LDP is growing stronger and that related details will be finalized ahead of the leaders' meeting on Monday.

