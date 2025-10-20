Sanrio Park's Event Welcomes Visitors with Disabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Hiji, Oita Pref., Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--An event that visitors with disabilities can also enjoy was held at the Sanrio Character Park Harmonyland theme park in Hiji in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Oita.

At the park operated by a subsidiary of Sanrio Co., known for its Hello Kitty character, staff explained the concept of a character parade with sign language in advance to about 40 visitors with disabilities and their families.

They were also given opportunities to touch stuffed toys and popular Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty to feel their shapes.

During the parade, they used tablets provided by the park that give explanations through sign language videos and audio guides.

At the venue, Honda Sun Co., a special subsidiary of automaker Honda Motor Co. that promotes employment of people with disabilities, offered test rides of its next-generation mobility device, Uni-One, which can be operated by shifting body weight.

