Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko Turns 91

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Emerita Michiko, wife of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and mother of Emperor Naruhito, marked her 91st birthday on Monday.

The Empress Emerita broke her right thigh bone in October last year, but has recovered to almost the same condition as before the fracture. She carefully supports the daily life of the Emperor Emeritus, 91, who continues to receive cardiac treatment. She spends more days caring for her husband and her own health.

According to an aide, the Empress Emerita worked hard on her rehabilitation every day at the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward after her discharge from the hospital so that she could support the Emperor Emeritus as soon as possible.

She visited the Emperor Emeritus day after day when he was hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital in May and July.

The Empress Emerita returns a smile while gently nodding to the Emperor Emeritus when he says with a smile "Thank you" for her delicate support.

