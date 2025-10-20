LDP, Nippon Ishin Reach Substantive Deal on Coalition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in phone talks Monday morning effectively agreed to form a coalition government between the two parties.

LDP President Sanae Takaichi and Nippon Ishin chief Hirofumi Yoshimura will sign a coalition agreement at an in-person meeting starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The agreement will make it almost certain for Takaichi, who was elected LDP president in early October, to win nomination as prime minister to succeed outgoing Shigeru Ishiba at votes by lawmakers Tuesday at an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, set to be convened the same day.

In the phone conversation, Yoshimura, also governor of the western prefecture of Osaka, informed Takaichi of Nippon Ishin's willingness to form a coalition with the LDP and asked her to "move Japan forward together," he said in talks with reporters at the prefectural government office. The phone call was made by Yoshimura.

The coalition agreement is expected to include a policy of enacting a bill related to Nippon Ishin's "secondary capital" initiative during next year's ordinary Diet session.

