Ito Mayor Likely to Lose Job as Opponents Dominate City Assembly

Newsfrom Japan

Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Candidates opposing Ito Mayor Maki Takubo dominated the 20-seat assembly of the central Japan city in a closely watched election Sunday, raising the possibility of the mayor losing her job through a fresh no-confidence motion.

Of the 20 new members of the Ito city assembly, which was dissolved by the mayor last month, 19 have expressed their intentions to support a second no-confidence motion against her, likely to be passed at an extraordinary assembly session to be convened Oct. 31. Takubo has been accused of falsifying her education background.

All 18 former assembly members who ran in Sunday's poll were re-elected. "We will pass a no-confidence motion again at an extraordinary assembly session and bring back stable city administration," Hiromichi Nakajima, the former head of the assembly of the Shizuoka Prefecture city, told reporters Sunday night.

If a no-confidence motion is passed again and Takubo steps down as a result, a mayoral election will be held within 50 days of her resignation. A plan has been considered for the mayoral election to be announced Dec. 7 and held Jan. 4, 2026.

"If citizens pin hopes on me, I would like to do my best to meet their expectations," Takubo said about her response to the possible mayoral election. She made the comment in a television program before the end of the vote counting for Sunday's assembly election.

