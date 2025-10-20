Meiji Yasuda, Aeon to Launch E-Money to Aid Food Banks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. and retailer Aeon Co. have said they will jointly issue a new Waon e-money card that allows users to donate to food banks through shopping.

The food bank support Waon card will be available only through smartphones. A portion of sales from purchases made with the card at Aeon-affiliated stores will be donated to the General Incorporated National Association for the Promotion of Food Bank, according to the announcement made Sunday.

"There is a high degree of affinity in the two companies' business goals," Meiji Yasuda President Hideki Nagashima said at a launch event the same day. The two will seek synergies by leveraging their customer bases.

Meiji Yasuda and Aeon also plan to introduce a co-branded credit card in the first half of 2027, targeting Meiji Yasuda's individual policyholders and sales staff.

The insurer, which signed a comprehensive partnership agreement with Aeon in March this year, holds a stake of about 1 pct in the retailer. It hopes to expand its customer base by joining hands with Aeon, whose customer base includes many family shoppers.

