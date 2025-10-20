Askul Suspends Online Sales Due to Ransomware Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese office and household goods seller Askul Corp. has stopped accepting online orders as well as product shipments due to a cyberattack.

A ransomware attack caused system failures, forcing the company to suspend order receipts and product shipments on its three e-commerce websites--"Askul" for office supplies, "Lohaco" for household sundries and "Soloel Arena" for corporate purchasing, Askul said Sunday.

Noting that it is trying to restore the system while figuring out whether there has been any leak of customer data, Askul said, "We sincerely apologize for the significant inconvenience and concern this incident has caused to our customers and all other stakeholders."

In a related development on Monday, Ryohin Keikaku Co., which uses an Askul-affiliated distributor, said it has halted online sales of its Muji brand household goods since 9 p.m. Sunday.

Moreover, sundry goods retailer The Loft Co. said its website has been out of service due to a logistics problem.

