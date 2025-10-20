Former NHK President Katsuji Ebisawa Dies at 91
Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Katsuji Ebisawa, former president of public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on Sunday. He was 91.
Ebisawa joined NHK as a reporter in 1957. He promoted high-definition television and digital terrestrial broadcasting after becoming president in 1997.
He stepped down as president in 2005 following a series of scandals involving staff, including embezzlement of production money by a chief producer, and a pile of unpaid viewer fees.
Ebisawa later served as chairman of the Japan Sumo Association's yokozuna promotion council and chairman of the Japan Golf Tour Organization.
