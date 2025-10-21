Japan's 1st Female PM "Caring," "Strong-Willed," Friends Say

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, who became Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday, is "caring" and "strong-willed," according to her longtime friends.

Motoko Shimada, 64, of the city of Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, attended the same school as Takaichi from elementary to high school. "On the day of our high school entrance examination, she offered to share her lunch with me after I forgot to bring mine," Shimada said. "I passed the exam thanks to her."

A younger Takaichi "was a caring person who would casually lend a hand to those who needed help," Shimada said. "I believe she hasn't changed since then."

"Sanae working hard would demonstrate that women can compete with men," Shimada also said.

Referring to Takaichi's controversial remark that she would "abandon work-life balance" to work hard, Shimada said that Takaichi was probably joking. "I hope that she takes care of herself because she is extremely hardworking," Shimada said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]