Keidanren to Propose WTO Reforms

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, the country's largest business lobby known as Keidanren, will propose reforms of the World Trade Organization, including revising the WTO's decision-making process, Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui has said.

Tsutsui will visit Geneva from Tuesday and present the proposals to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, he told a press conference on Monday.

He said he hopes Keidanren's reform proposals will help "achieve a breakthrough."

The WTO's decision-making process requires unanimous agreement among its 166 member countries and regions in principle. This has made decision-making difficult and led to criticisms that the WTO is dysfunctional.

While noting that the basic principle of unanimity should be kept intact, Keidanren's proposals urge the WTO to revise the existing system so that decision-making would not be blocked by objections from a few members.

