Quasi-Permanent UNSC Seat Needed for Japan: Ex-Official

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan should encourage the United Nations to establish quasi-permanent Security Council membership and pursue the position, former senior U.N. official Kiyotaka Akasaka has said.

"Quasi-permanent seats allowing consecutive re-elections should be established, and Japan should secure one," Akasaka, former U.N. undersecretary-general for communications and public information, told a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the U.N. establishment on Friday.

Regarding a Japanese government target of gaining a permanent seat on the powerful U.N. panel, Akasaka said, "It is difficult to achieve this due to the veto powers of China and Russia."

Due to foreign aid cuts by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, the United Nations is in a tough situation, Akasaka said.

Meanwhile, the influence of China, the second-largest financial contributor to the United Nations, is growing in global affairs, he also said, emphasizing the need for Japan to play a more active role within the organization.

