Japan Mulls Review of Rice Stockpiling Level

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry is considering a review of the appropriate level for the government's rice stockpiling, informed sources said Monday.

This is because demand for the staple food in the country has declined by 20 pct since 2001, when the current stockpiling level, set at about 1 million tons, was determined, according to the sources.

The ministry plans to discuss potential reductions in stockpiles and to expedite rice releases during emergencies by subsidizing storage fees for private companies.

The government stockpile is designed to ensure the domestic rice supply during a once-in-a-decade poor harvest or two consecutive years of lower yields.

As part of a major review of paddy field policy scheduled for fiscal 2027, the stockpiling system is expected to be adjusted based on supply and demand, with specific volumes to be determined later.

