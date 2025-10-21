Kawasaki Heavy, Partners Successfully Test Marine Hydrogen Engine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and two other Japanese companies have successfully conducted a land-based test of a marine hydrogen engine for the first time in the world.

The engine is being developed by the three firms, also including Yanmar Power Solutions Co. and Japan Engine Corp.

The companies also set up a new facility to supply liquefied hydrogen fuel at Japan Engine's plant in the city of Akashi in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, according to their announcement Monday.

The engine features a dual system using hydrogen and diesel fuels, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions compared with conventional marine engines, the companies said.

"We are starting to see results of our efforts to develop hydrogen engines and related systems," Japan Engine President Ken Kawashima said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]